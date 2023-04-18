Nissan's Leaf Fails to Qualify for U.S. EV Tax Credits

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co.'s <7201> Leaf did not qualify for U.S. tax credits for electric vehicles, according to the list of eligible vehicles released by the Treasury Department on Monday.

The Inflation Reduction Act introduced strict eligibility standards for the tax credits, including requiring key minerals for batteries to be sourced from the United States or countries that have signed free trade agreements with the United States, starting Tuesday.

In addition to Nissan, vehicles made by automakers including Volkswagen AG, BMW AG and Hyundai Motor Co. also lost access to the tax credits of up to 7,500 dollars. Only U.S.-brand vehicles qualified for the credits.

