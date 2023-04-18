Kishida's Wife Meets Jill Biden at White House

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Yuko Kishida, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, met with U.S. first lady Jill Biden at the White House on Monday, demonstrating her commitment to friendship between Japan and the United States.

Yuko and Jill had talks over lunch and tea. Yuko, who also met with President Biden for a short time, said she is "happy to be able to deepen friendship."

Yuko was the first wife of any Japanese prime minister to visit the White House alone, according to the Japanese government.

The solo visit took place upon an invitation from Jill, who did not accompany President Biden for health reasons when he welcomed the Japanese prime minister into the White House in January.

In a White House garden, Yuko and Jill planted a cherry tree. "The planting of this tree is a symbol of the friendship between our two nations forever and ever," Jill said.

