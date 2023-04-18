Food Prices Rising in Japan at Faster Pace

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Prices for over 20,000 food items have risen or are set to rise in Japan this year, a survey showed Tuesday, with the tally exceeding the threshold three months earlier than in 2022.

The figure could eventually reach 30,000 items this year, compared with 25,768 in 2022, as the effects of higher wheat prices are likely to spread, said Teikoku Databank Ltd., which compiled the survey, which covered 195 major food makers.

Prices for 14,783 items, including frozen food and seasonings, have already risen this year, according to the survey. Prices for an additional 5,220 items, including seaweed, dried bonito shavings and instant noodles, are scheduled to rise this year, according to the survey.

Teikoku Databank said food makers have yet to pass on rising materials costs fully to clients. "Many makers couldn't raise prices much enough out of concerns that last year's price rises could slow down consumption," a Teikoku Databank official said.

The government raised the price of imported wheat it sells to milling companies this month, and egg prices are soaring due to bird flu outbreaks. In addition, higher electricity, labor and logistic costs have pressured the food industry.

