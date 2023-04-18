Japan Fighters Scrambled 778 Times in FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Air-Self Defense Force fighter jets scrambled 778 times to repel airspace violations in fiscal 2022, which ended in March, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The figure was down by 226 from the previous year but remained at a high level.

"Active activities by Chinese and Russian aircraft are continuing, and we will deal with them strictly," Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told a press conference.

Scrambles in response to Chinese aircraft accounted for 575, or 74 pct, of the total in fiscal 2022, a decrease of 147.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in which ASDF fighters responded to drones, including those presumed to have been sent by China, jumped from four to 10.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]