G-7 Foreign Chiefs Oppose to China's Threats, Russian Invasion

Karuizawa, Nagano Pref., April 18 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major democracies issued a joint statement on Tuesday expressing their opposition to China's military threats and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The G-7 ministers reminded China of the need to "abstain from threats, coercion, intimidation or the use of force," expressing their strong opposition to "any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion."

"There is no legal basis for China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea, and we oppose China's militarization activities in the region," said the statement, which was issued after the G-7 ministers' three-day meeting in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, through Tuesday.

The top diplomats also said they "remain seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas."

They reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and called for the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues.

