Deaths of 2 More People from Missing Chopper Confirmed

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--The deaths of two more people were confirmed Tuesday after their bodies were recovered the previous day from the wreckage of a Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter off an island in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa, the GSDF said.

The wrecked fuselage of the helicopter was discovered by deep-sea divers of the Maritime SDF on the seabed 106 meters deep, about 6 kilometers north of Okinawa island of Irabu.

Five bodies, including the two in question, were found by the divers around the wreckage. Two of the other three bodies were recovered earlier, and their deaths have already been confirmed.

The bodies of the two people who were newly confirmed dead were recovered with no vital signs on Monday. They were taken to a Self-Defense Forces facility Tuesday morning and confirmed dead around 11 a.m. (2 a.m. GMT) by a medical officer.

The GSDF and others are working to recover the remaining one of the five while expanding their search to find other missing people.

