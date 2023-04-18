Blinken Calls for Contining Efforts for Nuke Nonproliferation

Newsfrom Japan

Karuizawa, Nagano Pref., April 18 (Jiji Press)--Visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday stressed the importance of continuing efforts to realize nuclear nonproliferation.

He made the remarks at a press conference following a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major democracies in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan.

Citing Russia's nuclear threat, North Korea's ballistic missile launches and China's nuclear warhead buildup, Blinken said, "These actions only strengthen our determination to address nuclear dangers."

"The overall decline in global nuclear arsenals has to continue and must not be reversed," he also said.

Blinken expressed his gratitude to Japan for "the high priority it's placed on this topic (of addressing nuclear threats) under its G-7 presidency."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]