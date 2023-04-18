Pokemon Go Developer to Launch Real-World Monster Hunter Game

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--U.S. software company Niantic Inc., the developer of the megahit smartphone game Pokemon Go, said Tuesday it will launch globally "Monster Hunter Now," a real-world hunting action game, in September.

It is the new title of the Monster Hunter series of Japanese game maker Capcom Co. <9697>.

The augmented reality smartphone game lets players cooperate to fight monsters that appear on their smartphone screens while wandering around in the real world, for example, when commuting to and from school or work, going for a walk and shopping. The AR technology combines the real world and computer-generated content.

It is a free-to-play game but players can also spend money to purchase in-game items.

The game is designed to be enjoyable also for people who have never played the Monster Hunter series before, John Hanke, founder and CEO of Niantic, said at an event in Tokyo.

