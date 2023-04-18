Research Time Only 13 Pct at University Hospitals in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Doctors at university hospitals in Japan spend only 13 pct of their working hours on research, a survey by the science ministry showed Tuesday.

The survey asked doctors at 81 universities in July and August last year how much time they spent on teaching and on research in the three months before the survey, and received answers from around 980, or about 67 pct, of them.

By rank, the average proportion of time spent on research stood at 19.3 pct among professors, 17.8 pct among associate professors and 12.0 pct among assistant professors.

Meanwhile, the average proportion of time spent examining patients came to 40.7 pct among professors, 70.7 pct among assistant professors and 81.6 pct among medical interns, with the overall average standing at 64.4 pct.

When asked about the average amount of time spent on research per week, about 60 pct of professors said they spent 10 hours or less. Among assistant professors, 15.0 pct said they did no research at all, and 49.7 pct reported one to five hours.

