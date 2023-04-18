Attack Suspect Criticized Kishida over State Funeral

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--The man accused of throwing an explosive at Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday had criticized the prime minister's decision to hold a state funeral for assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, it was learned Tuesday.

The 24-year-old suspect, Ryuji Kimura, filed a lawsuit against the Japanese government last year, claiming that it was unconstitutional that he could not run for last July's House of Councillors election due to age and financial requirements.

In the lawsuit, Kimura argued that Kishida's decision to hold the state funeral was a "challenge to democracy," people familiar with the matter said.

He also claimed that Abe had colluded with the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church.

Police suspect that frustration with politicians may have been behind Kimura's act. He has remained silent, according to informed sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]