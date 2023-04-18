Mitsubishi Electric Allows Remote Work from Overseas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Electric Corp. <6503> said Tuesday that it has introduced a system that allows employees to work remotely for an office in a country other than their country of residence.

Mitsubishi Electric operates in 44 countries. Of its some 146,000 group employees, 40 pct work outside Japan.

The new system is expected to be used by marketing, administrative and other staff. They can participate remotely in operations and projects through contracts between company units based where they live and for which they work.

The system, which took effect this month, is aimed at promoting the allocation of personnel to suitable positions and the development of human resources by allowing flexible work styles.

The company also hopes to attract workers familiar with the culture and business practices of various regions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]