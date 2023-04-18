Japan Daily COVID-19 Count Rises to 11,901

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan rose about 1,700 from a week earlier to 11,901 on Tuesday.

Across the country, 27 new deaths from the coronavirus disease were reported on the day, while the number of patients with severe symptoms fell by two from the previous day to 55.

In Tokyo, the daily tally of new infections increased by about 200 week on week to 1,696, and two new fatalities were confirmed.

The number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria rose by one from the previous day to seven.

