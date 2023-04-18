G-7 Foreign Chiefs Oppose China's Threats, Russian Invasion

Newsfrom Japan

Karuizawa, Nagano Pref., April 18 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major democracies on Tuesday issued a joint statement saying they "strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion," in the face of China's military threats and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In the statement issued after their three-day meeting in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, through the same day, the G-7 ministers underlined their "strong sense of unity as the world navigates grave threats to the international system."

The G-7 ministers reminded China of the need to "abstain from threats, coercion, intimidation or the use of force."

"There is no legal basis for China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea, and we oppose China's militarization activities in the region," the statement said.

The top diplomats also said they "remain seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]