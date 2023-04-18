Kishida, Blinken Affirm Cooperation for G-7 Summit in Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday affirmed the importance of bilateral cooperation for the success of the upcoming summit of the Group of Seven major democracies.

In their meeting at the prime minister's office, Kishida, who will host the G-7 summit in the western Japan city of Hiroshima next month, said that he wants to boost efforts to maintain the international order based on the rule of law.

Blinken said that he appreciates Japan's leadership and that U.S. President Joe Biden is looking forward to attending the G-7 summit.

Kishida and Blinken also exchanged views on national security cooperation between Japan and the United States and ways to deepen their economic relations.

Blinken visited Japan to attend a three-day G-7 foreign ministers' meeting in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, that ended earlier on Tuesday.

