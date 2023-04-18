Tokyo-Area Average Condo Price Hits Record High for 2nd Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--The average unit price of new condominiums put up for sale in the greater Tokyo area in fiscal 2022 hit a record high for the second year in a row, a private think tank said Tuesday.

The average condominium price in Tokyo and three prefectures neighboring the Japanese capital--Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba--stood at 69.07 million yen in the year that ended in March, up 8.6 pct year on year, according to Real Estate Economic Institute Co.

The climb reflected strong housing demand among dual-earner households with high income, as well as increases in land prices and construction costs.

The average price rose 17.2 pct to 98.99 million yen in Tokyo's densely populated 23 special wards, 4.7 pct to 54.56 million yen in Kanagawa, 4.2 pct to 51.35 million yen in Saitama and 3.3 pct to 45.29 million yen in Chiba.

Meanwhile, the number of newly supplied condominiums fell 12.9 pct to 28,632 units, down for the first time in three years, due to difficulties procuring construction materials amid COVID-19-related logistics disruptions.

