Substitutes for Foie Gras, Others Becoming Popular in Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese food makers are promoting alternatives to foie gras, sea urchin and other luxury food items, reflecting growing health consciousness and higher demand for sustainable and environment-friendly products.

In March, ham maker NH Foods Ltd. <2282> launched "Gras Foie," a foie gras alternative, on a trial basis.

The product, which contains 120 grams of processed chicken liver and sauce, is priced at 3,218 yen, one-third to half the price of 120 grams of foie gras, officials said.

Foie gras has become a controversial food as its production involves the force-feeding of ducks and geese to enlarge their livers.

Gras Foie offers an "option to enjoy the deliciousness of foie gras at ease," an NH Foods official said.

