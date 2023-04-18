Ueda Fends Off Call to Review Govt-BOJ Statement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--New Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Tuesday that there is no immediate need to review the 2013 joint statement between the government and the central bank that enshrined the BOJ's 2 pct inflation target.

"The idea of the statement is appropriate," Ueda told a meeting of the Committee on Financial Affairs of the House of Representatives, his first appearance in the Diet since taking office on April 9.

"I and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have agreed on this view," Ueda said after Seiji Maehara of the opposition Democratic Party for the People sought a review of the joint statement.

Maehara argued that the new governor could get off on the wrong foot unless the BOJ takes a tough stance against the government, which he claimed has not made sufficient efforts for economic structural reform.

In response, Ueda merely said, "The government and the BOJ have been exchanging opinions on various occasions and will continue to do so."

