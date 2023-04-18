LDP Execs to Give Campaign Speeches Only Indoors for Security

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party have decided that their executives will basically deliver campaign speeches indoors for Sunday's parliamentary by-elections after an explosive was thrown at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday, it was learned Tuesday.

Subject to the tighter security policy are cabinet ministers, LDP executives and former prime ministers, who are guarded by security police officers from Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department.

The policy is aimed at making it easier to spot suspicious people, party sources said. Metal detectors will be set up at the entrances of campaign speech venues, and baggage will be checked.

If the administration's executives are to deliver street speeches, they will do so from campaign vehicles with bulletproof screens and at least 20 meters away from the audience. The audience will be allowed to listen to the speeches in designated areas after clearing security checks.

The LDP notified its prefectural chapters in Chiba, Wakayama, Yamaguchi and Oita, where the by-elections will be held, of the tighter security policy on Monday, at the government's request.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]