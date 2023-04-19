Japan Faces Challenge of Promoting G-7 Values to Other Nations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--With a month to go until Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hosts a Group of Seven summit in the western Japan city of Hiroshima, the biggest challenge will be on how Japan can help promote G-7 values in countries outside the framework.

Kishida is hoping to use the summit, to be held on May 19-21, as an opportunity to show G-7 solidarity over tackling Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's hegemonic policies amid deepening divisions within the international community.

Speaking at a press conference after the end of a three-day meeting of G-7 foreign ministers held in the central Japan town of Karuizawa through Tuesday, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who chaired the meeting, said the participants engaged in "fruitful discussions."

"The ties between G-7 nations are closer than ever," he added.

Over three hours of the meeting was spent discussing the Indo-Pacific region, which the Japanese government views as a priority on the agenda, especially with China in mind.

