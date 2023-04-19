Japan's New Foreign Trainee Program to Focus on Securing Manpower

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel of experts on Wednesday proposed the launch of a new technical training program for foreign workers designed to help secure manpower in Japan.

The panel tasked with reviewing the country's program to accept foreign technical trainees, in a draft interim report compiled the same day, called for abolishing the existing program and creating a new one.

Compared with a draft review proposal released by the panel on April 10, the latest report put further emphasis on the necessity for procuring human resources amid a dearth of workforce in the country.

In response to criticism of the current training program as infringing human rights, the report also included extended descriptions related to the need to give sufficient considerations for foreign workers.

The panel will release its interim report on the foreign trainee program's review later this month, aiming to put together its final report this autumn.

