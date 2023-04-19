New Foreigner Training Program to Focus on Securing Labor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--A panel Wednesday proposed that the government create a new job training program for foreigners clearly tasked to secure workforce in Japan, hit by labor shortages amid the decreasing population.

In a draft interim report, the government panel called for abolishing the existing foreign technical intern training program to launch the new one.

Compared with an outline of the planned report released by the panel on April 10, the draft puts more emphasis on the necessity for procuring human resources.

In response to criticism of practices violating human rights committed under the current program, the report includes more passages noting the need to give consideration to foreign workers.

But the panel also said that even under the new program, Japan should maintain restrictions on job changes by trainees, although the restrictions have drawn criticism from some experts.

