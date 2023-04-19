Ugandan Lesbian Given Refugee Status in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan granted refugee status on Wednesday to a Ugandan woman who fled her country for fear of persecution against homosexual people.

The woman in her 30s left Uganda in 2020 as she had been assaulted by police officers after she came out to her mother that she is lesbian.

After arriving in Japan, she applied for refugee recognition with the Osaka Regional Immigration Services Bureau, but the application was rejected.

In March this year, Osaka District Court ordered the government to grant refugee status to the woman, a ruling that later became final after the government did not appeal it.

After the certificate of refugee recognition was given to the woman, she told reporters that she wants to say thanks you to all the people who supported her and that she thinks her future is bright.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]