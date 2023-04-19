Tokyo to Send SDF to Evacuate Japanese Nationals from Sudan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is preparing to send a Self-Defense Force aircraft to evacuate Japanese nationals from Sudan due to an escalation of the conflict between Sudan's regular military and a paramilitary group, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Wednesday.

The government is in touch with all of the approximately 60 Japanese citizens currently in Sudan, including staff at the Embassy of Japan in Sudan, as well as workers of nongovernmental organizations and the Japan International Cooperation Agency, or JICA, according to Matsuno.

"We'll work closely with other major countries and do our best to secure the safety of Japanese citizens," the top government spokesman said.

Intensifying fighting between the Sudan military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has resulted in many casualties.

On Wednesday, the Japanese government established a task force at the prime minister's office to tackle the issue.

