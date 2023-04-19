Japan Post Bank Veep Tanigaki to Head Japan Post Insurance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Insurance Co. <7181> said Wednesday that it will appoint Japan Post Bank <7182> Executive Vice President Kunio Tanigaki as its next president.

Tanigaki, 63, will succeed current Japan Post Insurance President Tetsuya Senda, 62, who will leave the post to take over the presidency of mail and parcel delivery company Japan Post Co. from Kazuhide Kinugawa, 65. Both appointments will take effect in June.

Japan Post Insurance, Japan Post Bank and Japan Post are all part of the Japan Post Holdings Co. <6178> group.

Senda took the helm of Japan Post Insurance, and Kinugawa that of Japan Post, following the resignation of their predecessors to take responsibility for improper sales of life insurance products that came to light in 2019.

The group will carry out the leadership changes after mostly completing the reforms of its corporate culture, launched in response to the scandal.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]