This Year's Golden Week Holiday Budget Up 1.7-Fold in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--The average Japanese household budget for this year's Golden Week holiday period is up 1.7-fold from a year earlier, a survey by research company Intage Inc. showed Wednesday.

The average stood at 27,870 yen per household for the holiday period between late April and early May, against 15,908 yen in 2021 and 16,407 yen in 2022 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's holiday will end just before the government lowers its classification of COVID-19 under the infectious disease law to Category V, the same as seasonal influenza.

When asked about holiday plans, 23.5 pct of respondents said they will go shopping, up 3.6 percentage points, and 14.4 pct chose domestic trips, up 2.0 points.

Only 0.8 pct of respondents said they will travel overseas, but the figure is double that of last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]