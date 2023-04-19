Visitors to Japan Back to 66 Pct of Pre-COVID Level

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of visitors to Japan in March stood at 1,817,500, reaching 65.8 pct of the number marked four years earlier, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

The latest number represented a 27-fold increase from a year before and a surge from the previous month's 1.47 million, backed by an increase in visitors from other parts of Asia, the United States, Europe, Australia and the Middle East.

Demand for trips to Japan rose thanks to the cherry blossom season and the resumption of international cruises that include stops at Japanese ports.

Excluding those from mainland China, where the recovery was sluggish due to the Chinese government's restrictions on travel to Japan, the total number of visitors to Japan returned to 84.2 pct of the prepandemic level.

The government organization's latest report on visitor numbers also shows that the pace of recovery following Japan's drastic easing of border controls in autumn last year is picking up.

