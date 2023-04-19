G-7 Biz Leaders Open Talks on Global Economy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Business leaders from the Group of Seven major democracies began a two-day meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday to discuss problems facing the global economy.

The Japan Business Federation, along with other participants, plans to jointly call for establishing a club for free and fair trade and investment to help reconstruct the international economic order, being rocked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Better known as Keidanren, the largest business lobby in Japan is hosting the G-7 business leader conference. It hopes to contribute to talks at the G-7 summit in the western city of Hiroshima next month.

The business leaders will discuss ways to achieve sustainable economic growth, maintain unity among the G-7 economies sharing common values and promote cooperation with Global South emerging and developing countries.

The leaders will compile joint proposals Thursday to be submitted to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who will chair the G-7 summit.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]