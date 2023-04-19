Japan Reports 12,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 12,022 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up by around 1,900 from a week earlier.

There were 26 new fatal cases, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients rose by seven from Tuesday to 62.

Meanwhile, Tokyo confirmed 1,514 new COVID-19 cases, up 180 from the week before.

One new fatality was reported in the Japanese capital. The number of seriously ill patients under Tokyo's criteria fell by two from Tuesday to five.

