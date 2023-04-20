Japan to Send SDF Aircraft to Djibouti for Sudan Evacuation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada on Thursday issued an order to send Air Self-Defense Force transport aircraft to Djibouti to get ready to evacuate Japanese nationals from nearby Sudan rocked by military clashes.

The aircraft will leave Japan later this week at the earliest and wait in Djibouti until the mission starts. Multiple C-130 and C-2 transport planes are expected to be dispatched.

For the mission, the SDF will organize a joint task force headed by the commander of the Air SDF's Air Support Command.

The task force will work out evacuation routes and other details of the mission, together with existing SDF troops in Djibouti who have been deployed to the African country for operations against pirates in the Gulf of Aden off Somalia.

In Sudan, fighting has escalated between the country's regular military and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group.

