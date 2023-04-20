Govt Ordered to Pay Damages over Violence by Immigration Staff

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court ordered the Japanese government Thursday to pay 220,000 yen in damages to a Turkish Kurd who claimed to have been violently restrained by staff at an immigration facility in Japan.

In the ruling, Presiding Judge Kenji Shinoda said some of the actions of the staff in subduing the 44-year-old man lacked justification and were illegal, while denying a causal link between their actions and the development of his mental disorder.

The man came to Japan in 2007 and was detained at the Higashi-Nihon Immigration Center in the Ibaraki Prefecture city of Ushiku, northeast of Tokyo, in 2016 after his refugee status application was rejected. He is currently on provisional release.

According to the complaint, in January 2019 during his detention, the man protested loudly after being refused a psychotropic drug. He was then assaulted by immigration center staff and handcuffed with his hands behind his back in a solitary confinement cell, the complaint noted.

He was later diagnosed with posttraumatic stress disorder. The plaintiff side claimed he became depressed and had trouble sleeping "because of fear and the illegal violence."

