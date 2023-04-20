SoftBank Raps Credit Suisse's Damages Claim over Greensill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Group Corp. <9984> has criticized Credit Suisse for seeking damages from the Japanese technology conglomerate over the collapse of British financial company Greensill Capital.

The damages claim filed by the Swiss financial giant with a British court is totally baseless, SoftBank Group said in a statement.

Credit Suisse has been trying for more than two years to shift the blame for its sloppy investment decisions onto someone else, SoftBank Group said.

