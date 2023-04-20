Itochu Forms Tie-Up with British Paper Straw Maker

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese trader Itochu Corp. <8001> said Thursday that it has formed a business tie-up with Transcend Packaging Ltd. by investing over 1 billion yen in the British paper straw maker.

Itochu hopes to expand the British company's operations to Asia and strengthen its foothold in Europe by helping its efforts to procure such materials as paper and pulp and promote its products.

Established in 2017, Transcend Packaging makes paper straws and cup lids using materials derived from sustainable forests.

Its products are currently used at Starbucks and McDonald's outlets in Europe. The company has strength in creating containers that meet demand from restaurant chain operators and food makers quickly, industry sources said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]