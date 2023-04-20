Japan Govt Decides Not to Submit Science Council Bill Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Thursday decided not to submit during the ongoing parliamentary session a bill to revise the selection process for council members of the Science Council of Japan.

The government has judged that it would be difficult to gain understanding of the bill from the public, because the council remains opposed, saying that the proposed changes would hurt its independence.

Economic revitalization minister Shigeyuki Goto visited the prime minister's office the same day to inform Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of the decision.

Goto told Kishida that the government will discuss a proposal to turn the council, a special organization under the Cabinet Office, into a private-sector body.

Kishida asked Goto to hold careful discussions and reach a conclusion early.

