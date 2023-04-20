BOJ Keeps Economic View Unchanged for 7 of 9 Regions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan kept its economic assessment unchanged for seven of the country's nine regions in a quarterly report released Thursday.

The BOJ revised up its assessment for the Tokai central region while lowering its view on the Tohoku northeastern region, according to the latest Regional Economic Report, adopted at the day's meeting of BOJ branch managers.

All nine regions are experiencing a pickup as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and semiconductor supply constraints have eased, although concerns over higher resources prices remain, the central bank said.

For the Tokai region, the BOJ said that "the economy has been picking up moderately," better than the "flat" move noted in the previous assessment. The upward revision reflected an easing of automotive parts supply constraints.

On the Tohoku region, the report newly referred to "weakness" seen in part of its economy on the back of a slowdown in semiconductor production.

