Hong Kong Student Arrested for Comments Posted in Japan

Hong Kong, April 20 (Jiji Press)--A Hong Kong student studying at a Japanese university was arrested last month while she was returning home, for social media comments made during her stay in Japan, it was learned Thursday.

Authorities arrested the student on suspicion of violating the Hong Kong national security law in early March. She is believed to be the first case in which the law was applied to behavior displayed in Japan.

The student posted on Facebook comments including that the independence of Hong Kong is the only way, when she was studying in Japan about two years ago, informed sources said.

The authorities arrested her when she came back to Hong Kong to renew her identification document, alleging that she agitated for a division of the country, according to the sources.

She has been released, but her passport has been forfeited, leaving her unable travel back to Japan, the sources also said.

