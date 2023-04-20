Japan White Goods Shipments Up 3 Pct in FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--White goods shipments in Japan rose 3.0 pct from the previous year to 2,587.2 billion yen in fiscal 2022, up for the first time in two years, the Japan Electrical Manufacturers' Association said Thursday.

The rise reflected higher product prices due to increased raw material and transportation costs.

By product category, shipments of washing machines climbed 1.4 pct to 400 billion yen, a record high. Those of refrigerators rose 1.0 pct to 446.1 billion yen, and those of air conditioners expanded 4.2 pct to 791 billion yen.

In terms of volume, however, shipments of these items were lower than in the previous year, possibly because consumer confidence was hurt by inflation.

As the COVID-19 pandemic receded and people went out more frequently, shipments of electric shavers increased 2.3 pct to 7,523,000 units, the first rise in five years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]