Japan Reports 10,521 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 10,521 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, up by some 1,300 from a week before.

New fatalities totaled 20, while the number of severely ill novel coronavirus patients fell by five from Wednesday to 57.

New COVID-19 cases in Tokyo came to 1,449, up 268 from a week before, while two new fatalities were confirmed.

The number of patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria rose by one from the previous day to six.

