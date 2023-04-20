G-7 Biz Leaders Call for New Trade, Investment Framework

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Business leaders from the Group of Seven major countries issued a joint proposal Thursday calling for the creation of a new trade and investment framework to avoid global market fragmentation.

The joint proposal was adopted at the two-day B7 Tokyo Summit, which ended on the day, for a G-7 summit in the western Japan city of Hiroshima next month.

Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, which organized the business summit, submitted the joint proposal to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who will chair the upcoming G-7 summit.

The proposed "Free and Fair Trade and Investment Club" would be open to countries and regions outside the G-7. Members would be asked not to impose restrictions on energy and food exports.

The joint proposal also called for accepting flexible approaches to decarbonization, depending on the situation of each country or region.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]