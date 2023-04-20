Bomb Threats Sent to Japan's Parliament

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Bomb threats have been emailed to both chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament, by a person who claims to be a religious group member, informed sources said Thursday.

The police divisions of the two chambers searched the Diet buildings and office buildings for lawmakers, but they have found no suspicious items.

The emails threatening a mass murder arrived at inquiry contact email addresses of the two chambers around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday (1:30 p.m. GMT), saying that a highly explosive bomb and equipment to generate sarin nerve gas have been planted in the Diet members' office buildings.

A mass murder will be carried out at 1:34 p.m. Friday, the emails said.

Both chambers are scheduled to have plenary and committee meetings Friday.

