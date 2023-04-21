Bills to Promote Realignment of Struggling Railways Enacted

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Friday passed bills to get the central government to increase its involvement in the realignment of struggling regional railways by facilitating negotiations between operators and local governments.

The bills, including one for revitalizing regional public transport services, were approved at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet. They cleared the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, last month.

Under the laws, a council will be set up if the transport minister sees the need for such a forum after requests are made by local governments and railway operators.

The central government will provide subsidies for experiments such as those in which buses are operated to examine their feasibility as an alternative means of transport.

After the parties involved decide, based on the outcome of the experiment, whether to keep the railway services intact or switch to buses or other alternative options, the council will draw up a realignment policy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]