Ex-Aoki Head Found Guilty over Tokyo Games Bribery

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Friday sentenced former Aoki Holdings Inc. <8214> Chairman Hironori Aoki to 30 months in prison, suspended for four years, for giving bribes over the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2021.

It was the first ruling handed down in a high-profile corruption scandal in which 15 people, including Aoki and Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive of the Tokyo Games organizing committee, have been indicted.

Takahashi's side has been accused of receiving a total of nearly 200 million yen in bribes from Aoki Holdings and four other companies.

Aoki, 84, was found guilty of giving bribes in the name of consultant fees to Takahashi, 79. The prosecution had demanded a prison term of 30 months for Aoki.

"Aoki and others who wanted to pursue the company's interests and Takahashi, who wished to gain profits in return, committed the crime under an agreement," presiding Judge Kenji Yasunaga said.

