Japan Enacts Bills to Prepare for Next Pandemic

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament on Friday enacted a set of bills to make preparations for future pandemics, including establishing a new government agency to oversee responses to outbreaks of infectious diseases.

The House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, passed the bills into law by a majority vote with support mainly from the ruling bloc after the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, approved them last month.

The government plans to establish the new agency as early as Sept. 1 that will oversee policymaking and coordination related to outbreak responses.

The new agency, to be headed by a deputy chief cabinet secretary, will have 38 staff members, a number that will reach as much as about 300 if necessary.

The bills also allow the prime minister to issue orders to prefectural governors to address outbreaks before a state of emergency or pre-emergency is declared, an effort designed to ensure a speedy response to outbreaks.

