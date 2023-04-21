Kishida Makes Ritual Offering to Yasukuni Shrine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a ritual offering of a "masakaki" tree stand on Friday for the spring festival at the war-related Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo.

He has no plans to visit the Shinto shrine during the two-day festival through Saturday, informed sources said.

Among his cabinet ministers, economic security minister Sanae Takaichi visited the shrine on Friday, while health minister Katsunobu Kato sent a masakaki offering the same day.

The shrine honors Class-A World War II criminals along with the war dead and is regarded as a symbol of Japan's past militarism by China and South Korea.

Since taking office as prime minster in October 2021, Kishida has made masakaki offerings for the shrine's spring and autumn festivals.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]