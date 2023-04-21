Japan SDF Plane to Leave for Djibouti Fri. for Sudan Evacuation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan will send an Air Self-Defense Force transport plane to Djibouti Friday afternoon to prepare for the evacuation of Japanese nationals from nearby Sudan, where rival forces are fighting, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said.

The C-130 transport plane will fly from the ASDF's Komaki Air Base in the central Japan prefecture of Aichi, Hamada told a press conference. A C-2 transport plane and a KC-767 aerial refueling and transport aircraft will also be sent to Djibouti as soon as they are ready.

On Thursday night, five SDF liaison coordinators headed for Djibouti, east of Sudan, on a commercial flight. They will collect information and work out evacuation routes and other details of the mission.

In Sudan, fighting between the country's regular military and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group has escalated, causing many casualties.

Hamada said the government is considering multiple options including using SDF vehicles to transport Japanese nationals in Sudan to an airport in the northeastern African country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]