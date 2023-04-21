Japan Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise in FY 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Greenhouse gas emissions in Japan rose in fiscal 2021 for the first time in at least eight years as energy consumption grew amid an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Environment Ministry said Friday.

Emissions from sources including factories, automobiles and households rose 2 pct from the previous year to 1,122 million tons in carbon dioxide equivalent in the year ended in March 2022, after subtracting forest absorption from the total.

The government aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in fiscal 2030 by 46 pct from fiscal 2013 and to net zero by calendar 2050.

Emissions in fiscal 2021 fell 3.4 pct from fiscal 2019, before the pandemic, and dropped 20.3 pct from fiscal 2013.

"The post-pandemic rebound was not drastic. We can see a certain degree of progress in efforts to reduce emissions," a ministry official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]