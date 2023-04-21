140 B. Yen's Worth of Credit Suisse AT1 Bonds Sold in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Some 140 billion yen's worth of Credit Suisse bonds that have become worthless have been sold in Japan, financial services minister Shunichi Suzuki said Friday.

The Financial Services Agency understood that the bonds were sold mainly to companies and wealthy individuals, Suzuki told a press conference.

The value of the Additional Tier-1, or AT1, bonds was wiped out after the troubled Swiss financial giant was acquired by Swiss rival UBS.

"It's important for securities companies that sold the bonds to carefully deal with clients" who bought them, Suzuki said. "The FSA will keep an eye on how the securities companies deal with such clients."

It has come to light that Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. sold some 95 billion yen in Credit Suisse AT1 bonds, Mizuho Securities Co. sold over 4 billion yen in such bonds and Daiwa Securities Co. sold several hundreds of millions of yen in such bonds.

