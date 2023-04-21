INTERVIEW: NH Foods Eyeing Meat Substitute Biz Abroad

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ham maker NH Foods Ltd. <2282> plans to boost its meat substitute business both in Japan and overseas, President Nobuhisa Ikawa has said.

Meat substitutes, many of which are made of soy, "look very promising," Ikawa said in a recent interview.

"We have strength in the speed and accuracy" of product development, Ikawa said, expressing confidence in achieving the company's target of increasing meat alternatives sales to 10 billion yen by fiscal 2030.

In the year that ended in March 2022, sales of such products more than tripled thanks to robust demand from cafes and hamburger chains, reflecting an increasing consumer preference for health-conscious and environmentally-friendly foods.

NH Foods will sell meat substitute products in the United States using its existing sales channels, Ikawa said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]