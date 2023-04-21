Florida Governor DeSantis to Visit Japan from Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will visit Japan for two days from Monday, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday.

DeSantis, a potential Republican candidate for the 2024 U.S. presidential election, will hold talks separately with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Hayashi. The governor is also set to meet with business executives.

Hayashi said he wants to exchange opinions on ways to strengthen the relationship between Japan and Florida. The two will also discuss Japan-U.S. relations and international affairs during the governor's stay in Japan as a guest of the Foreign Ministry.

DeSantis on Thursday announced the travel plan, saying that he will lead an international trade mission to Japan and three other nations--South Korea, Israel and Britain.

