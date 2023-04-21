Univ. of Tokyo to Put New Quantum Computer into Operation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--The University of Tokyo said Friday that it will put a new high-performance quantum computer made by U.S. technology giant IBM Corp. into operation as early as autumn.

The computer features 127 quantum bits, or qubits, up from 27 qubits for the national university’s first quantum computer, introduced in July 2021. The qubit is the basic unit of information in quantum computers.

It will be the first time for a quantum computer of this scale to come into operation outside North America, the university said.

Set up in the Kawasaki Business Incubation Center in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, the quantum computer will be used by member companies and research organizations of an academic-industry association to realize practical use of such computers to which the university belongs.

University of Tokyo Executive Vice President Hiroaki Aihara told a press conference that the new quantum computer can extend the calculable range beyond simulations that can be performed by the world’s most powerful supercomputer.

