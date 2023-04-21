Japan SDF Plane Leaves for Djibouti for Sudan Evacuation

Newsfrom Japan

Komaki, Aichi Pref., April 21 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese Air Self-Defense Force transport plane left for Djibouti on Friday from the ASDF's Komaki Air Base in the central Japan prefecture of Aichi, in preparation for the evacuation of Japanese nationals from nearby Sudan.

The C-130 transport plane took off from the ASDF base at around 2:50 p.m. Friday (5:50 a.m. GMT).

After arriving in Djibouti, the plane will prepare for the evacuation at an SDF facility in the East African country. Five SDF liaison coordinators who left Japan the previous evening for Djibouti will gather information.

In Sudan, fighting between the country's military and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group has escalated, causing many casualties.

There are currently about 60 Japanese nationals, including embassy staff, in Sudan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]